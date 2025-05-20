Orange High School Principal named 2025 N.C. Principal of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Jason Johnson, principal of Orange High School, has been named the 2025 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. Honored during a statewide ceremony in Cary, Johnson credited his students, staff, and the broader Orange County community, emphasizing that strong schools depend on strong partnerships between educators, parents, and students. (Photo Courtesy of Wikipedia)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – In an emotional ceremony filled with applause and community pride, Orange High School Principal Jason Johnson was named the 2025 Wells Fargo North Carolina Principal of the Year. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction presented the prestigious award at a luncheon in Cary, where Johnson was joined by other regional finalists and leaders from Orange County Schools.

A 27-year educator, Johnson is known for his deep commitment to relationship-building and his belief in the power of community partnership. He emphasized that a school can only thrive when all components—staff, teachers, students, and parents—are working together.

“School leadership is running fine, teacher-leadership and teachers are running fine, staffs are running fine. Of course we need our parents’ support at all times, we need to partner with them to ensure schools are running smoothly,” said Johnson.

Despite changes in the educational landscape, Johnson said the core needs of students remain the same.

“They want to be taken care of, they want their needs taken care of, they want to be loved, they want to be respected, they want relationships with adults in their school and they want to learn,” said Johnson.

Johnson credited his late mother for instilling in him a drive to succeed and aim higher.

“She had such a philosophy of if you decide to work at a grocery store, you need to become a manager. If you decide to become a nurse you need to be a doctor. If you decide to be a teacher, you need to be a principal and so on and so forth,” said Johnson.

He also thanked Anne Osborne, a mentor who gave him the opportunity to lead.

“Always involve the parents to the best of your ability but also with your staff take care of them as human beings first and everything will work out,” said Johnson.

During his acceptance speech, Johnson grew emotional as he thanked his students and staff. He said the award was not just his, but a shared accomplishment that belongs to the entire Orange County community.