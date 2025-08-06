Panthers CB Jaycee Horn not seriously injured in car accident, is day to day with thumb injury

Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers is introduced prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn escaped serious injury on Wednesday morning after being involved in a car accident on his way to the team’s stadium.

Horn injured his left thumb and sat out a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns.

Panthers coach Dave Canales said Horn will be day to day moving forward.

“I’m glad that Jaycee was OK,” Canales said. “He did have to have a few stitches in his left thumb area. So they got that all cleaned up and sutured up. … It doesn’t seem like anything else happened, but you know we’re just gonna kind of evaluate him each day.”

Canales said Horn will not play in Friday night’s preseason game against the Browns, but hopes to have him available for the team’s second preseason game against Houston on Aug. 16.

“Hopefully we can get him turned around so we can take advantage of an opportunity in Houston for that game, which was kind of the plan all along,” Canales said.

Horn was alone in his car when the incident occurred at an intersection just outside the stadium. The team announced that no one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel. Horn was later evaluated by team medical personnel.

Horn took in practice from the sideline in street clothes and was seen moving around and joking with teammates.

The Panthers signed Horn to a $100 million contract extension earlier this offseason, which at the time made him the league’s highest-paid cornerback. Horn was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina.