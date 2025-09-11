Panthers encouraged by rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan’s performance in season opener

Tetairoa McMillan #4 of the Carolina Panthers carries the ball against Eric Murray #29 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the game at EverBank Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — If the Carolina Panthers had any questions about first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan’s abilities, they were answered in Week 1.

Coach Dave Canales said McMillan is who he thought he was when the Panthers drafted him No. 8 overall.

The rookie wide receiver didn’t put up a huge stat line on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, catching six passes for 58 yards, but the Panthers liked the way he handled his assignments and played at full speed — which isn’t always the case with some rookies coming into the league.

“I thought he played fast,” Canales said. “I thought he looked very comfortable out there one-on-one outside. We moved him around a little bit, and he showed an ability to be able to handle that. He and Bryce (Young) were on the same page timing-wise, so I was really pleased with the way he played.”

McMillan said he “didn’t do enough” because Carolina managed just one touchdown in a 26-10 road loss.

His numbers might have raised more eyebrows had it not been for a 16-yard reception down the left sideline that was negated because of offensive holding. He also drew a defensive pass interference, which resulted in a 22-yard net gain for the Panthers.

Neither showed up in his stat sheet, of course.

And then there was the one that could have been.

McMillan had a chance to pull in a one-handed grab in the end zone from Young on a crossing route. Instead, it appeared Jaguars defensive back Tyson Campbell prematurely grabbed one of his arms as the pass arrived, impeding his ability to extend both hands and made the grab in the end zone.

No penalty was called and the ball fell incomplete.

The 6-foot-5, 212-pound McMillan bypassed blaming the officials, saying it was a ball he should have caught despite the contact. He was known for his one-handed grabs while playing for Arizona, where he caught 213 passes for a school-record 3,423 yards in three seasons, along with 26 TD receptions.

“I got to come down with it,” McMillan said. “I feel like that’s a routine catch for me. Next time the opportunity comes, I’m going to make it.”

Said Canales: “I’d love for him to come up with a big touchdown in the end zone, but he ran a beautiful route on it, and he really gave us a chance to have some explosives down the field and to just have a consistent target.”

Still McMillan’s performance was on par with what Canales and his staff saw from him in the preseason, which afforded them the option of trading veteran Adam Thielen.

On Sunday, McMillan returns to his college stomping grounds when the Panthers visit the Cardinals and will look to build on Week 1.

“I feel like the whole week leading up to the game the coaches did a good job of just explaining the coverages, the different coverages they run, and it’s everything that we expected,” McMillan said. “I’m confident in my preparation that I’ve had these these last few months, and you know the DB corps on our team has been pushing me to make sure that I’m ready for anything I get thrown my way.

“So yeah, I feel like that game was a lot easier than I expected.”

NOTES: Panthers starting left tackle Ickey Ekwonu returned to practice after missing Week 1 following an appendectomy.