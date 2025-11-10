PGA Tour returning to Asheville for the first time in 86 years as it adds to fall schedule

A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour is returning to the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina for the first time in 86 years, announcing Monday a FedEx Cup Fall event starting next September to be sponsored by the Biltmore Estate and Explore Asheville.

The Biltmore Championship in Asheville is scheduled for Sept. 17-20, 2026, the second new fall event the tour has announced in the last month. It will be held at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove, a Jack Nicklaus signature design.

North Carolina already has the Truist Championship in Charlotte (May) and Wyndham Championship in Greensboro (August).

The PGA Tour was last in Asheville in 1942, a four-year run of a tournament called Land of the Sky Open. Ben Hogan won his first individual tour title in 1940, the start of winning three in a row at Asheville.

It was held a week before the Masters from 1940 through 1942. Now it will be the third week in September at a time most players are simply trying to retain their PGA Tour cards.

The LPGA Tour played in Asheville from 1957 through 1960.

The announcement of the four-year deal with Asheville adds to a growing Fall 2026 schedule. The Good Good Championship in Austin, Texas, will be Nov. 12-15. Other Fall Series events for 2026 include stops in Utah, Japan, Mexico, Bermuda and the southeast Georgia coast.