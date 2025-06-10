Poll shows broad support for vaccines, rising concern over decline in childhood immunizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — A new national poll is revealing a rare point of agreement among American voters across the political spectrum: strong support for keeping FDA-approved vaccines accessible. The survey, conducted by the Partnership to Fight Infectious Disease, also highlights growing alarm over declining childhood vaccination rates in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candace DeMatteis, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy for the organization, says the findings point to both a shared commitment to public health and a concern that momentum is slipping.

“Sixty-nine percent say they’re very concerned about declining vaccination rates in the U.S.,” said DeMatteis. “But it is important also—as our polls show—a vast majority of people do follow through on the recommendations their healthcare providers give them and they get vaccinated.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), childhood immunizations save around four million lives globally each year. Looking ahead, the agency estimates that the measles vaccine alone could save nearly 19 million lives by 2030, with the hepatitis B vaccine projected to save another 14 million.

Even with an overall high uptake, DeMatteis says the survey confirmed that misinformation and distrust continue to chip away at confidence in vaccines. Still, she says personal relationships with medical professionals make a key difference.

“There is a lot of mistrust, and COVID helped spread that,” said DeMatteis. “But people still do very much trust their personal healthcare provider. It makes sense—the person who knows the medicine, the science, and knows you is the one best equipped to recommend what fits you.”

The Partnership’s data also shows that support for future vaccine development remains high. Respondents overwhelmingly favored continued innovation in medical science, including the creation of new vaccines—something DeMatteis says is especially important for maintaining U.S. leadership in health and technology.

“They see the U.S. as an innovator,” she said. “North Carolina is a great example of that in terms of medical innovation, and they wanted to see that maintained. That ensures us early access and supports the jobs that come with it.”

In North Carolina, the measles vaccination rate for children currently stands at 93.8%—slightly below the CDC-recommended 95% threshold but still ahead of many other states. DeMatteis says maintaining and improving those numbers will require continued focus and public outreach.

Data from the CDC also shows that every dollar spent on immunization in low- and middle-income countries saves $52 in future healthcare costs. The cost to fully immunize a child in those regions has fallen from over $24 in 2013 to just $18 today.

As public health leaders work to counteract vaccine hesitancy and misinformation, advocates say the message is simple: staying protected saves lives—and unity around science may be one of the nation’s strongest tools moving forward.