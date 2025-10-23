QB Bryce Young sits out practice as Panthers amp up preparation for matchup against Bills

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of a preseason NFL football game on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury as the team amped up preparation for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills.

If Young can’t play Sunday, veteran Andy Dalton would get the start at quarterback

Coach Dave Canales said he wasn’t prepared to name a starter, calling Young “day to day.”

“He did more than he did yesterday, so that’s good,” Canales said of Young. “That’s our plan right now is each day try to push him a little bit more, see if we can get him out there in a different capacity. He wasn’t able to practice today, but was working on the side, was able to do some movement stuff. We’ll just take it day to day and make the best decision.”

Young, who suffered a right ankle sprain in the second half of Carolina’s 13-6 win over the New York Jets on Sunday, walked into practice without a noticeable limp and carrying his helmet.

However, he headed straight to the stationary bike while teammates began their stretching routine. As the Panthers went into practice mode, Young remained on the side working with trainers doing resistance training and light jogging.

Young has won three straight starts for the first time in his NFL career, but had to leave in the second half against the Jets after injuring his ankle while trying to escape pressure. He was replaced by Dalton and did not return to the game.

Young was seen in a walking boot after the game.

The Panthers signed Matt White to the practice squad Tuesday as a potential backup to Dalton in case Young is ruled out. Hendon Hooker is also on the team’s practice squad and could also be the No. 2 quarterback.

Dalton is 1-5 as a starter in his past three seasons with the Panthers, with 10 touchdown passes and six interceptions.