Raleigh’s Food Truck Rodeo serves up a feast for all ages this Fourth of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) - This Friday, the State Farmers Market in Raleigh is going all out for the Fourth of July with its annual Food Truck Rodeo from 4 to 9 p.m.—serving up a smorgasbord of sweet, savory, and spicy eats alongside music, line dancing, face painting, and even a prize-filled scavenger hunt. With many farmers staying late and vendors offering tours, treats, and giveaways, it’s a hometown celebration that brings flavor, fun, and family all to one place. (Photo provided by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

“Whether you like something sweet, savory or hot, there’s going to be all different things. The list just goes on and on. This is all in addition to all of our regular vendors that are here at the market,” said Wood.

In North Carolina, Fourth of July is a really big deal for most of the farmers that participate in the farmers market.

“Usually it’s really busy. A lot of our farmers come in regular time, they’ll bring in the products fresh from the farm daily. The best time to shop typically in our farmers are is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. but again Friday they’re going to be expanding their hours with many of them being here until 9 p.m. along with the Food Truck Rodeo,” said Wood.

According to Wood, there are going to be many kinds of music events going on.

“We’re going to have a DJ that’s going to be playing music and keeping everybody upbeat and happy. It is my understanding someone’s going to be doing line dancing instruction, so it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Wood.

The event is going to be held in the front parking lot with tours of the market, special prizes and a scavenger hunt.

“Kind of a fun little thing where everybody gets a little card where you get to walk around, almost like a little passport, and you’ve got to visit all the different businesses that are on there and get your card stamped and turn it in to the registration box for a chance to win the grand prize that’s being but together from many of the vendors that are participating,” said Wood.

According to a press release, The event is hosted by Larger than Lemons in partnership with the State Farmers Market, admission and parking are free. The Farmers Market is going to be big, so expect more than just produce this Friday. With music, dancing, colorful face painting, inflatable’s and more, the event is sure to keep the whole family entertained.