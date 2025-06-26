Record-breaking holiday travel expected in NC this Fourth of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Carolina roads and runways are about to get crowded–motor club AAA says a record-breaking 2.3 million North Carolinians are expected to travel this Fourth of July, which is around 80,000 more than last year. Tiffany Wright of the AAA Carolinas in Charlotte says this Fourth of July holiday travel period is a nine day period.

“The trends that we’ve been seeing over the last few years and how people have been leaving earlier to get to their destinations…because we’re seeing more and more of an increase in folks leaving earlier that’s why we extended the forecast,” said Wright.

For those traveling this week, it’s difficult to tell when the busiest times on the road will be as road congestion changes every year.

“I think a busy day is going to be Saturday, June 28–again this is a nine day period forecast we’re talking about–so I think we’ll see a lot more ebbs and flows,” said Wright.

For many traveling between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is considered to be ‘rush hour’ traffic. Wright believes the worst traveling time on any day during this period would be between noon and 5 p.m.

According to the AAA of the Carolinas, from a standpoint of just wanting to get to your destination, you are more likely to get there in a safer manner if you don’t travel during that rush hour time frame.

“Sometimes you just can’t help it when it comes to holiday travel, but if you can avoid the afternoon to early evening times that’s going to help you out as far as saving some time on the roads,” said Wright. “Make sure you’re giving yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.”

People in North Carolina tend to take this time to travel all over the state, the coast, the country and even internationally. Wright says there are many places people could possibly be traveling to during this travel period.

“Orlando is still big, Seattle, New York, Alaska continues to be one of our top destinations–usually in the top five–as people are looking to take Alaskan Cruises, Florida’s very busy–Miami and Fort Lauderdale–and if we move out west and look at Denver, Colorado that’s also a popular place,” said Moreton. “If we’re looking at international travel, folks are excited about going to Rome, Paris, London and Barcelona.”

Most travelers are sticking to the road this Fourth of July, with over two million expected to drive—while others will pack airports, hop on trains or even set sail for the holiday.