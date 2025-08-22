Steelers beat Panthers 19-10 in preseason finale, but lose 1st-round pick Harmon to knee injury

Jaylen Warren #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first half of an NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 21, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Skylar Thompson completed 11 of 13 passes for 152 yards including a 24-yard touchdown strike to Lance McCutcheon, rookie Ben Sauls kicked four field goals and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 19-10 on Thursday night in the preseason finale.

The Steelers played a handful of starters on both sides of the ball, while the Panthers rested all of theirs and several top reserves.

Getting some players extra preseason reps may have backfired on Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as defensive end Derrick Harmon, the team’s first-round draft pick, was carted to the locker room with a knee injury in the first half. Harmon, the 21st pick in the draft, did not return.

The Steelers had no immediate update on the seriousness of the injury, but Harmon left the field with tears in his eyes and a towel draped over his head.

Thompson entered the game in the second quarter in relief of Mason Rudolph, who started with Aaron Rodgers sitting out. Thompson, who started one game last season for the Miami Dolphins, completed his first five passes for 72 yards, including a perfectly-placed over-the-shoulder pass to McCutcheon in the left corner of the end zone for the game’s first touchdown.

Thompson also connected on a 53-yard strike to Scotty Miller, who finished with 82 yards on three receptions.

Rudolph finished 6 of 8 for 36 yards, including an interception on an overthrow.

Jack Plummer, playing in place of Bryce Young and the injured Andy Dalton, started slow for the Panthers with a red-zone interception on Carolina’s third possession after escaping pressure in the pocket. But he battled back to complete 7 of 14 passes for 48 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown toss to a wide-open James Mitchell in the corner of the end zone to tie it at 10 before halftime.

Carolina struggled in the second half under recently signed quarterback Bryce Perkins, who turned the ball over on a sack-fumble by Yahya Black and failed to lead a scoring drive.

Warren makes debut

Running back Jaylen Warren made his preseason debut for the Steelers and had 3 yards rushing on two carries and 12 yards receiving on two catches. Warren is expected to start for the Steelers this season, although rookie Kaleb Johnson will push him for playing time.

Johnson had 24 yards on five carries.

Kicking battle

Ryan Fitzgerald made a 43-yard field goal and an extra point for the Panthers.

The rookie from Florida State is battling for a roster spot with journeyman Matthew Wright. The Panthers elected not to re-sign unrestricted free agent Eddy Pineiro. Despite being the NFL’s third-most accurate kicker ever at 88.1%, Pineiro has yet to land a spot with an NFL team.

Sauls made field goals of 38, 50, 49 and 28 yards.

Injuries

Steelers: Aside from Harmon, WR Brandon Johnson left in the first half with a foot injury.

Panthers: OLB Princely Umanmielen (shoulder), OT Ja’Tyre Carter (ankle) and RB Raheem Blackshear (ankle) sustained injuries.

Up next

Both teams open the season on the road Sept. 7, with the Steelers facing the Jets, and Panthers playing the Jaguars.