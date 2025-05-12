Stroke Awareness Month brings focus to high-risk areas like North Carolina

During Stroke Awareness Month, health officials are highlighting the risks and warning signs of stroke—particularly in high-risk regions like North Carolina. Experts say 80% of strokes are preventable, and understanding personal risk factors and recognizing symptoms quickly can save lives. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – A stroke is a medical emergency that occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, potentially resulting in permanent brain damage, disability, or death. With more than 795,000 people experiencing a stroke each year and over 160,000 dying as a result, public health experts are urging awareness and action during Stroke Awareness Month in May.

Dr. Clinton Wright, a vascular neurologist and Associate Director of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders, says the risks are not evenly distributed across the United States. He notes that North Carolina lies within a high-risk area often referred to by researchers as the “stroke belt.”

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/2008655/">Dr. Clinton Wright on National Stroke Awareness Mo | RSS.com</a>

“When you map the number of strokes that happen in the United States by city, you can see that there’s [a section] that includes North Carolina that is in the south southern region that has the highest risk of stroke and stroke mortality,” said Wright.

Risk factors for stroke are well documented and include a range of underlying health conditions and lifestyle behaviors. Many of these factors are becoming more prevalent, according to researchers and healthcare providers.

“Hypertension, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity, these are all strong risk factors for stroke. I think most people realize that those risk factors have not been getting better over the years, they’ve actually been getting worse,” said Wright.

According to UTMBHealth, around 80% of strokes are considered preventable with proper awareness, management of health conditions, and changes in daily habits. Genetics also play a role, and individuals with a family history of stroke may face a higher risk.

Wright said multiple factors are contributing to the rise in stroke risk, including diet and physical activity. He emphasized the importance of routine medical care and awareness of personal health metrics.

“I think a lot of it has to do with American’s diet, has to do with lifestyle things like getting enough exercise. We’re trying to really make that something that people are aware of so that they get checked out by the doctor and that they know what their numbers are and get those numbers under control if they need to be treated,” said Wright.

Recognizing the signs of stroke quickly is key to improving outcomes. Health officials continue to promote the acronym BEFAST, which helps people remember the warning signs and the urgency of seeking help.

“The brain is very complicated and there’s lots of different places in the brain that you could have a stroke which could cause a lot of strange symptoms, but the most important thing to remember is BEFAST: Balance, Eyes, Face, Arms, Speech, and then that critical piece of Time,” said Wright.

Resources on stroke prevention, risk factors, and emergency preparedness can be found at the American Stroke Association’s website.