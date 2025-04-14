Supporters rally for Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs amid legal battle

FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, right, appoints State Court of Appeals Judge Allison Riggs, left, to the North Carolina Supreme Court to fill a vacancy, Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – Supporters of Democratic Supreme Court Justice Allison Riggs held a rally near the Legislative Building to criticize the ongoing legal effort to overturn Riggs’ less than 800 vote lead over Jefferson Griffin. Riggs spoke at the rally, criticizing the ongoing legal battle over overseas and military votes.

“Those who raise their hand and get first in line to serve our country should not now be first in line to have their votes tossed.,” said Riggs.

The justices ruled that about 5,000 military and overseas voters must prove their identity within 30 days or risk having their ballots invalidated. A vast majority of 60,000 votes were allowed to stand. Riggs says she will take the issue to Federal Court.

“There are thousands of men and women overseas who voted in 2024 who received their ballots, obeyed the instructions on the ballots, and submitted their ballots on time. And yet, five months after the vote, which he lost, Jefferson Griffin is trying to politicize and throw out their votes.,” said Air Force veteran Alex Rich, who voted when he was stationed far from home.

However, a majority of Republican justices minimized the court’s discovery that additional ballots from two other categories that Griffin contested were wrongly included in the tally. The court’s prevailing order claims that some of these votes — possibly thousands who live overseas or serve in the military — still have the opportunity to turn in a photo identification or ID exception form for their vote to remain in the court.

“It is no more acceptable to only disenfranchise a few thousand people, instead of 65,000 people, right?” said Riggs.

State Sen. Val Applewhite represents the area that includes Fort Bragg and other installations and says attacks on military votes are not fair.

“Stand with our troops, stand with democracy, and let’s remind them that when you mess with our votes, their votes, you mess with all of us.,” said Applewhite.