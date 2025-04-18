Teeing off for a cause: NCFC raises over $45k at 20th annual golf tournament to support youth soccer

The North Carolina Football Club (NCFC) was proud to tee off another exciting year with it's annual golf tournament last Monday. This much-anticipated event brings together NCFC supporters, sponsors, and soccer enthusiasts for a day of friendly competition and community spirit on the greens. (From Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) – The North Carolina Football Club (NCFC) announced the group’s annual golf tournament generated more than $45,000 to expand opportunities for youth soccer. NCFC spokesperson Katherine Eberhardt says the tournament offered people a chance to showcase their swing while also supporting the club’s mission to grow the game of soccer across North Carolina.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1992432/">Katharine Eberhardt with the NCFC Youth | RSS.com</a>

“The event has grown over the years, it was our 20th annual event, and we’ve now taken over all three courses at Preston Wood which is a fantastic venue to host golfers. We raised more than $45,000 and had more than 281 golfers on the course. And all those funds are going to go right back into our community,” said Eberhardt.

For many families, the cost of youth sports can be a barrier — but NCFC is working to change that. With an expanded financial aid program in place, the club is aiming to ensure that every kid, no matter their background, has a chance to take the field.

“It’s gonna help open up the game to more kids in our community through our financial aid program, which is in place to help kids across all levels of play, so from the recreation level up to some of the highest levels of play. {It’s to} fill that gap between what a family can afford to pay and the club fees to make it happen,” said Eberhardt.