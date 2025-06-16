The Latest: Trump attends G7 summit amid his trade war with US allies

President Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Calgary International Airport, Sunday, June 15, 2025, in Calgary, Canada, ahead of the G7 Summit. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

By The Associated Press

President Donald Trump has arrived for the G7, or Group of Seven, summit in Canada, a country he’s suggested should be annexed, as he wages a trade war with America’s longstanding allies.

If there’s a shared mission at this year’s G7 summit, which begins Monday in the Rocky Mountains, it’s a desire to minimize any fireworks at a moment of combustible tensions.

European G7 leaders held an informal meeting about Middle East

The four European G7 leaders held an informal meeting over glasses of Canadian wine on the eve of the summit Sunday night, without President Donald Trump, who had yet to arrive at the venue in the Canadian Rockies.

It started when British Prime Minister Keir Starmer bumped into German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in a restaurant-bar area of the venue in the resort of Kananaskis. French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni dropped by and it became an hourlong informal meeting during which the conflict between Israel and Iran was discussed.

Efforts to de-escalate that conflict are a main focus of the two-day summit that officially started Monday.

Trump sports US-Canada lapel pin that wasn’t a gift from G7 host

Emily Williams, a spokesperson for Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the G7 host, said the lapel pin “was not provided in any welcome gift from us.”

“That’s all him,” Williams said, meaning Trump.

The lapel pin features the flags of the United States and Canada. Lapel pins featuring the American flag and the host country’s flag are often worn by members of the U.S. delegation when the president is traveling abroad.

Trump is also wearing a separate American flag lapel pin.

Anti-domestic violence coalitions sue over anti-DEI requirements to get federal money

Seventeen statewide anti-domestic coalitions against domestic and sexual violence are suing President Donald Trump’s administration over requirements in grant applications that they don’t promote “gender ideology” or run diversity, equity and inclusion programs or prioritize people in the country illegally.

In the filing made in Rhode Island on Monday, the groups say the requirements put them in “an impossible position.”

If they don’t apply for federal money allocated under the Violence Against Women Act of 1994, they might not be able to provide rape crisis centers, battered women’s shelters and other programs to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

But if the groups do apply, they said they would have to make statements they called “antithetical to their core values” — and take on legal risk.

Canadian prime minister formally opens G7 summit at ‘turning point in history’

Canada’s leader, Mark Carney, has formally opened the Group of Seven summit by telling fellow leaders they’re meeting at “one of those turning points in history.”

Carney said the world is “more divided and dangerous” than during past summits and other “hinge moments,” citing G7 gatherings after the fall of the Berlin Wall or the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States.

With the leaders of the U.S., Germany, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy seated before him, Carney said, “the world looks to this table for leadership.”

He predicted they’d have “frank discussions” over the two-day summit and not always agree, but he said that where they do agree it will make a difference for their citizens.

G7 leaders take part in welcoming ceremony

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the host of this year’s leaders meeting, has greeted the leaders at an official welcome ceremony in front of a picturesque pine tree backdrop.

Carney and his wife, Diana Fox Carney, engaged each of the leaders in small talk before posing for photos.

Trump told Carney the setting he chose was “beautiful.”

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during his turn asked Carney about how his one-on-one with Trump went. The prime minister responded, “fantastic.”

Canadian tribal leader says he was ‘filled with rage’ while speaking with Trump

A Canadian tribal leader tasked with greeting world heads of state arriving for G7 says he considered leaving before Donald Trump arrived, appalled by the U.S. president’s having “caused much pain and suffering in the world.”

Instead, Steven Crowchild, said he prayed to his creator, consulted with his people’s leadership and opted to stay on the tarmac in Calgary, where he spoke at length on Sunday with Trump.

“It was really intense to say the least,” Crowchild told The Associated Press on Monday.

Crowchild wore feathered headgear, spoke in his traditional language and showed Trump tribal medals that he told the president were older than the nation of Canada.

Trump wore a white “Make America Great Again” cap.

“I almost didn’t stay. I was filled with rage,” Crowchild said, adding that he decided to remain “considering that visibility is key and diplomacy is important and there was no indigenous representation there at the time.”

US Air Force moves refueling tanker aircraft to Middle East in response to tensions, strikes

The U.S. is moving tanker aircraft to the Middle East to provide President Donald Trump additional options to defend U.S. bases and personnel in the region in wake of the ongoing ballistic missile attacks by Iran and Israel’s continued air operations against Tehran, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press.

The refueling tankers are vital to supporting any major U.S. air operation, whether it would be evacuations or a potential strike by U.S. fighter jets.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details not announced publicly.

Trump says of immigration crackdown, ‘I want to focus on the cities’

He was talking about his pledge to launch an immigration crackdown targeting Democrat-run areas.

“That’s where the people are,” Trump said in remarks with Canada’s prime minister.

On Sunday night, Trump directed federal officials to prioritize deportations from Democratic-run cities.

Trump on Monday singled out New York and Chicago while pointing to demonstrations in Los Angeles against his administration policies and adding many of “those people weren’t from LA, they we’re from California.”

He blamed Biden administration policies for allowing large numbers of people to cross into the U.S. illegally and said “most of those people are in cities — all blue cities, all Democrat-run cities.”

Trump again claimed non-citizens might be able to vote in U.S. elections, something that’s already illegal, vowing, “It’s not going to happen.”

Trump says he’s focusing on trade at G7 summit

Trump said a trade deal between the US and Canada is achievable, but he and Prime Minister Mark Carney approach it differently.

Trump said, “I have a tariff concept” because “I am a tariff person.”

He said Carney has a “more complex idea but very good.”

Trump demurs on US involvement in Iran

The U.S. president declined to answer what it would take for U.S. to be directly involved in the growing conflict between Israel and Iran, saying he didn’t want to talk about the issue.

Instead, he continued to press Iran on negotiations on its nuclear program.

“They should talk, and they should talk immediately,” Trump said during a bilateral meeting with Carney, the Canadian prime minister.

Trump added: “I’d say Iran is not winning this war.”

Trump complains once again about throwing Russia out of what was once the G-8

Russia was once included in the exclusive club of major economies but was kicked out following its 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

“The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn’t want to have Russia in,” Trump said referring to former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “And I would say that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago.”

Carney says G7 is ‘nothing’ without U.S. leadership

Carney offered opening remarks by wishing Trump “happy birthday” while noting he was “a few days short” since Trump turned 79 over the weekend.

“I didn’t have chance to see you on the day,” Carney said. He also noted that the G7 “is nothing without U.S. leadership” and also told Trump, “Thank you for your personal leadership.”

Trump to have ‘pull aside’ meeting with Germany’s Merz on sidelines of G7

The U.S. president is expected to meet briefly today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to U.S. officials who requested anonymity to discuss the scheduling plans that haven’t been announced by the White House.

Trump is currently holding talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the two will also hold a formal meeting alongside their aides.

The president is also expected to have a brief meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later Monday.

Trump begins summit by meeting with Canada’s prime minister

Trump has kicked off the G7 summit by meeting with Canada’s prime minister.

A White House aide posted a picture of the president and Canada’s Carney seated and talking without media present as the summit kicked off in the Canadian Rockies.

In an unusual twist, the picture showed Trump seated in a chair in front of the Canadian flag, while Carney was seated in front of a U.S. flag.

Trump ready to meet with Canadian prime minister

President Trump is set to kick off his time at the Group of Seven summit in the Canadian Rockies with talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to make Canada the 51st state.

The two met last month in the Oval Office for the first time since Carney’s election victory. Carney made clear Canada “is not for sale” after Trump called the border between the U.S. and Canada “artificial.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer due to talk trade with Trump at G7

Starmer says he’ll hold a one-on-one meeting with President Trump on Monday about finalizing the U.K.-U.S. trade deal agreed by the two leaders last month.

Starmer said he’ll meet Trump on the margins of a G7 summit in Canada, “and I’m going to discuss with him our trade deal.”

The British leader said the agreement is “in the final stages now of implementation, and I expect that to be completed very soon.”

The deal agreed in May would slash import taxes on British cars, steel and aluminum in return for greater access to the British market for U.S. products including beef and ethanol. But it has yet to take effect, leaving British businesses uncertain about whether the U.K. could be exposed to any surprise hikes from Trump.

Wisconsin dairy farmer sues Trump administration claiming discrimination against white farmers

The federal lawsuit filed Monday claims the administration is illegally denying financial assistance to white farmers by continuing programs that favor minorities.

The conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Agriculture in federal court in Wisconsin on behalf of a white dairy farmer, Adam Faust.

Faust was among several farmers who successfully sued the Biden administration in 2021 for race discrimination in the USDA’s Farmer Loan Forgiveness Plan.

The new lawsuit alleges the government has continued to implement diversity, equity and inclusion programs that were instituted under former President Joe Biden. The Wisconsin Institute wrote to the USDA in April warning of legal action, and six Republican Wisconsin congressmen called on the USDA to investigate and end the programs.

The Trump family’s next venture, a mobile phone company

The Trump family says it’s licensing its name to a new mobile phone service, the latest in a string of ventures that have been announced while Trump is in the White House despite ethical concerns that the U.S. president could mold public policy for personal gain.

Eric Trump, one of President Trump’s sons running The Trump Organization, says the new venture called, Trump Mobile, will sell phones that will be built in the U.S., and the phone service will maintain a call center in the country as well.

The announcement of the new mobile phone and service, called T1 Mobile, follows several real estate deals for towers and resorts in the Middle East, including a golf development in Qatar announced in April.

Sen. Kaine says he’ll force a vote to give Congress more of a say over military force against Iran

Sen. Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is filing a resolution that would require that Congress authorize a declaration of war or any specific use of military force against Iran. Congress passed a similar resolution in 2020 during Trump’s first term.

“It is not in our national security interest to get into a war with Iran unless that war is absolutely necessary to defend the United States. I am deeply concerned that the recent escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran could quickly pull the United States into another endless conflict,” Kaine said.

The resolution requires that any hostilities with Iran must be explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force, but would not prevent the United States from defending itself from imminent attack.

Who’s attending the G7 summit?

The Group of Seven comprises Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan, Germany and Britain. Leaders of each nation will be in attendance.

The European Union also attends, as well as other heads of state who are not part of the G7 but have been invited by Carney. These include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who is expected to have her first in-person meeting with Trump, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, was invited but will not attend.

ICE is using no-bid contracts, boosting big firms, to get more detention beds

Leavenworth, Kansas, occupies a mythic space in American crime, its name alone evoking a short hand for serving hard time. The federal penitentiary housed gangsters Al Capone and Machine Gun Kelly — in a building so storied that it inspired the term “the big house.”

Now Kansas’ oldest city could soon be detaining far less famous people, migrants swept up in President Trump’s promise of mass deportations of those living in the U.S. illegally.

The federal government has signed a deal with the private prison firm CoreCivic Corp. to reopen a 1,033-bed prison in Leavenworth as part of a surge of contracts U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued without seeking competitive bids.

ICE has cited a “compelling urgency” for thousands more detention beds, and its efforts have sent profit estimates soaring for politically connected private companies, including CoreCivic, based in the Nashville, Tennessee, area and another giant firm, The Geo Group Inc., headquartered in southern Florida.

Trump’s schedule Monday, according to the White House

Trump is expected to have a busy schedule on the first day of the G7 conference.

9 a.m. — Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney

10 a.m. — Trump will attend the event’s official welcome

10:30 a.m. — Session one

12:30 p.m. — Session two

2:45 p.m. — Session three

5:45 p.m. — Time for a group photo

6:15 p.m. — Session four

9 p.m. — Trump will attend a “cultural event”