Three red wolf pups born at Durham Museum of Life and Science

Three red wolf pups were born at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham on May 3. With fewer than 300 red wolves left in the world, museum officials say the birth is a hopeful step for one of the planet’s most endangered species. Visitors can expect to see the pups starting mid-June. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — Officials at the Museum of Life and Science in Durham say three recently born red wolf pups are still in good health.

The litter, all male, was delivered on May 3 by Martha, a 7-year-old red wolf and part of a carefully managed breeding pair. The pups’ arrival is considered a milestone for the critically endangered species.

Sherry Samuels from the Museum of Life and Science says this is the second year the same pair has bred, and this time, the outcome was successful.

“This pair was put together, the male and female, last year as a breeding pair for the first time. They had pups but none survived, which is not uncommon but bringing them here to the museum we were very hopeful that they would have pups and that second time would be a charm and it sure was,” Samuels told the WPTF Afternoon News.

Red wolves are considered the most endangered wolf species in the world. Fewer than 20 are known to exist in the wild, and fewer than 300 remain in total, including those under human care.

“The only place they roam free in the wild is right here in the state of North Carolina, so it’s pretty darn special. There’s less than 20 in the wild and less than 300 under human care so around 300 in total on the planet,” said Samuels.

Wild red wolves can only be found in a small portion of eastern North Carolina, in and around the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge. Samuels says while sightings are rare, this is the only place on Earth where they still live in the wild.

“The only place you can see redwolves in the wild is in the eastern part of North Carolina in the five-county area right around Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge and the counties out that way. It’s not easy to see them, but that’s the only place you could possibly see them,” said Samuels.

The Durham museum is an active participant in the American Red Wolf SAFE (Saving Animals From Extinction) program, part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. Samuels says the program evaluates the population and recovery efforts annually.

“We’ll have a meeting in July and look at all the pups that were born around the country and the state of the population. Talk with Fish and Wildlife Service and see what’s needed for next year; what wolves can we release to the wild, what wolves can we try to breed next year, what have we learned about veterinary care and different science, research or education tools. We always do what’s asked of us,” said Samuels.

Museum visitors will be able to see the red wolf pups starting in mid-June. The birth is considered a significant contribution to conservation efforts for a species with only a few hundred remaining globally.