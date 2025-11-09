Tyler Shough throws for 2 TDs to earn first win as Saints defeat Panthers 17-7

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor celebrates intercepting a pass intended for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

By STEVE REED AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-7 on Sunday to snap a four-game skid.

Shough — a rookie who began the season as the Saints’ backup QB — connected on a 62-yard scoring strike to Chris Olave and a 30-yard TD pass to Juwan Johnson to earn his first win as a starter. Alvin Kamara ran for 83 yards for the Saints (2-8).

Olave finished with five catches for 104 yards as the Saints outgained the Panthers 388 yards to 175.

Bryce Young was limited to 124 yards passing and turned the ball over twice as his four-game win streak as a starter ended. Rico Dowdle had 53 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for Carolina (5-5).

Dowdle got the Panthers on the board with a 5-yard TD run on the opening possession, and it looked like it might be Carolina’s day. Dowdle, who was fined last week for his “two pumps” touchdown celebration, lined up like he was going to do it again — but this time didn’t make any pelvic thrusts.

But the Panthers regressed from there, with their next five first-half possessions resulting in 36 net yards and four punts.

The Saints took advantage. Olave beat Carolina’s best cover cornerback, Jaycee Horn, for a long TD to give New Orleans a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Carolina’s 83 yards in the first half were its fewest this season, and not much improved in the second half.

The Panthers appeared to catch a break in the third quarter after the Saints blocked a field-goal try by Ryan Fitzgerald, but had one of their linemen touch the live ball. Carolina recovered and got a new set of downs.

But just a few plays later, Young fumbled a handoff to wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and the Saints got the ball back.

Carolina had another shot after Nic Scourton sacked Shough on fourth down, but Young followed with an underthrown pass down the right sideline that was picked off by Alontae Taylor.

This time, the Saints took advantage, with Shough finding a wide-open Johnson down the left sideline for a 30-yard touchdown to make it a two-possession game.

Injuries

Panthers: TE Michell Evans (ankle) left in the first half and linebacker Trevin Wallace (shoulder) exited in the second half.

Up Next

Saints: Have a bye next week before hosting Atlanta on Nov. 23.

Panthers: At Atlanta on Sunday.