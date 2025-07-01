UNC announces AD transition plan from Bubba Cunningham to RFK Racing president Steve Newmark in 2026

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham smiles as he talks with stadium workers before the start of of an NCAA college football game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham will transition next summer into a new advisory role to the school’s chancellor, while hiring RFK Racing team president Steve Newmark as his eventual successor.

UNC announced the moves Tuesday, which marked the official start of revenue sharing where schools can begin directly paying athletes following the $2.8 billion House antitrust settlement.

The transition includes a two-year contract extension through July 2029 for the 63-year-old Cunningham, who has served as athletic director since late 2011. He will move to advising chancellor Lee Roberts and eventually Newmark on projects tied to athletics next summer, according to the school’s release.

“As part of my last contract extension, I committed to working with university leadership on a succession plan that would positively position Carolina Athletics and our 28 teams for the future,” Cunningham said in a statement.

“I appreciate the opportunity to extend my contract and enhance my role in a way that will allow me to continue to support our outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff as we transition and navigate the changing athletics landscape. I am excited for the future.”

In the meantime, Newmark — who has been president of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing for 15 years — will spend the 2025-26 season working as an executive associate AD and reporting to Cunningham. The school said Newmark’s initial focus will be on “revenue-driving initiatives,” particularly tied to the school’s men’s basketball and football programs, before eventually taking over as AD after the sports season.

UNC’s announcement touted Newmark’s experience in sponsorships, marketing and contract negotiations — coming at a time of landscape-altering changes to college athletics with the arrival of revenue sharing. Newmark will start his first role Aug. 15.

“Like many passionate Tar Heel fans, avidly following UNC Athletics has represented a special and unique bond with my family and friends since childhood, and I recognize the role it serves for the University, alumni, community and broader fanbase,” Newmark said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with Bubba and the entire Tar Heel Nation to continue to elevate UNC’s status as a premier brand in college sports with top-tier programs across the board, and with student-athletes who represent North Carolina’s flagship institution with class on and off their respective playing fields. With collegiate athletics undergoing massive changes at all levels, UNC is well positioned to take advantage of the new landscape.”

Newmark is a Chapel Hill native with multiple ties to the school, including serving on an advisory committee in the hiring of six-time Super Bowl winning head coach Bill Belichick as football coach in December. He is also part of the advisory committee in the Rams Club’s search for a new executive director.

Before joining RFK Racing, Newmark was a partner in a Charlotte-based law firm and specialized in sports and entertainment, including work with the NCAA, Southeastern Conference and Conference USA, UNC said in its release.

Cunningham’s tenure included elevating Hubert Davis to take over as men’s basketball coach when Hall of Famer Roy Williams retired in April 2021, as well as Belichick’s hiring.

It also included navigating the school through a multi-year NCAA infractions case tied to academic courses popular with athletes. That case reached a no-penalty conclusion in October 2017.

The school also won often. Eight different programs combined for 24 of the school’s 63 national championships in Cunningham’s tenure, while the school also had 22 individual national titles across seven sports.

Cunningham also recently completed a five-year term on the committee that selects the men’s NCAA Tournament field, including serving last year as chairman.