UNC’s Belichick tells players that Hulu will feature Tar Heels program in a show this fall

FILE - North Carolina coach Bill Belichick speaks during an NCAA college football press conference, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina will get an in-season close-up for its first season under coach Bill Belichick.

In a social media video posted by the program Sunday, Belichick told the players that streaming provider Hulu will feature the Tar Heels in what he described as a season-long show “that will showcase our football program.”

“It’ll show our commitment to winning,” Belichick told players. “It’ll show our commitment to the team. and that’s our priority.”

Belichick, who coached the NFL’s New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles, is a first-time college coach. UNC opens the season on Labor Day against TCU in a college version of Monday Night Football.