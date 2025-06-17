Wake County activates cooling centers as heat index soars past 100

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) - With heat indexes soaring past 100 degrees, Wake County has opened temporary cooling centers to help residents escape dangerous temperatures. These public facilities—including libraries and regional centers—are activated when extreme heat persists and are open during normal business hours. Emergency officials urge everyone, regardless of age or health, to stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours, and never leave children or pets in vehicles. Cooling centers will be closed on June 19 for Juneteenth. (Photo by Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WPTF) — With summer heat already pushing into triple digits, Wake County officials are opening their doors—literally—to help residents find relief. Temporary cooling centers are now available across the county, part of a broader effort to protect the public as the heat index continues to climb.

Autumn Miller with Wake County Emergency Management says decisions to activate cooling centers are made collaboratively once conditions become dangerous.

“When the heat index rises to a certain point for an extended period of time, leadership across the county evaluates and decides to activate the centers,” said Miller. “That means public-facing buildings like libraries and regional centers open their doors to anyone who may not have access to air conditioning.”

These facilities operate during regular business hours, but Miller encourages people to seek shade and air conditioning wherever they can—even if it’s just walking around a local grocery store. However, due to the Juneteenth holiday on June 19, Wake County government buildings—and the associated cooling centers—will be closed.

Wake County has seen participation at these centers year after year, confirming the ongoing need.

“Even if folks aren’t using the library or regional centers directly, they may find closer public places to cool off,” said Miller. “What matters is that they know they have options.”

The county is also reminding residents that heat-related injuries don’t just affect the elderly or those with preexisting conditions. Anyone, regardless of age, can be vulnerable.

“It’s important to understand the warning signs and take steps early to stay safe,” said Miller. “Avoid going outside during the hottest part of the day, wear loose clothing, stay hydrated, take breaks, and watch out for one another.”

Another major concern: vehicle heat. Miller stresses the importance of not leaving pets or children in parked cars—even briefly.

“Temperatures inside a vehicle can rise dangerously fast,” she said. “If you can keep your pet safe with the AC running and doors locked, that’s one thing—but it’s always better to take the extra couple of minutes to bring them inside.”

For more details about Wake County’s cooling centers and heat safety tips, residents can visit the county’s website or follow local updates through official social media channels.