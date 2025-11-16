Wake Forest rides Carlos Hernandez’s big plays, defense past North Carolina 28-12

Carlos Hernandez #8 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons runs the ball during the first half of a football game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on November 15, 2025 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

By BOB SUTTON The Associated Press

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest’s Carlos Hernandez scored two touchdowns, including one by returning a teammate’s fumble, on plays that caught North Carolina off guard and the Demon Deacons didn’t allow a touchdown in a 28-12 victory Saturday.

Hernandez racked up 100 receiving yards on six catches and Robby Ashford threw for a touchdown and ran for another for Wake Forest (7-3, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). Demond Claiborne ran for 98 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown.

North Carolina’s Rece Verhoff kicked four field goals, including a record-setting boot, but he had two other attempts blocked. The Tar Heels (4-6, 2-4) had a two-game winning streak snapped. They’ll have to win their final two games against in-state rivals to reach bowl eligibility in coach Bill Belichick’s first season as a college head coach.

Ashford was 15-for-25 passing for 191 yards and also picked up 50 yards on the ground, with his 2-yard, fourth-down TD run coming with 22 seconds left.

Gio Lopez went 21 for 36 for 201 yards for the Tar Heels, who had 56 rushing yards compared to Wake Forest’s 223.

Hernandez scored the first touchdown after recovering Ashford’s fumble, scooping the ball near a pile of players and racing 50 yards to the end zone to conclude the game’s opening possession.

Verhoff booted a school-record 57-yard field goal on the last play of the first half, pulling North Carolina to within 14-6. He had other field goals from 40, 42 and 47 yards.

The Demon Deacons went up 21-9 in the third quarter on a flea flicker, with Hernandez going 56 yards down the sideline to complete a 70-yard play.

The Takeaway

North Carolina: The Tar Heels got away with stretches of sluggish offense against Syracuse and Stanford, but that wasn’t the case in the first of three consecutive games against in-state opponents.

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons went 2-2 in ACC home games and assured themselves of a winning season in coach Jack Dickert’s first season.

