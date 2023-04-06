VegFest Expo Serves Up Fare for Vegans and Vegetarians Throughout North Carolina. (Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino, WPTF/Curtis Media Group)

Author: WPTF Staff

Although the city of Asheville, North Carolina usually gets credit for being the most vegan-friendly in the state, Raleigh, Durham, and Charlotte are quickly gaining ground.

Helene Greenberg is the Founder and Executive Director of Triangle Vegfest and hosted her first Triangle Vegfest in 2014. Greenberg and others are doing their parts to help bring a more vegan-friendly focus to the Tarheel State. As of this writing, the organization boasts eight different festivals in five southeastern states. Other groups hold similar events in the northeast and throughout the country.

Admission is free in most places, but VIP tickets are available while they last. VIP packages come with commemorative T-shirts and reusable bags.

For more information visit: vegfestexpos.com.

Adorned with a VEGFEST EXPO shirt featuring a pig and the motto “Friends Not Food,” Greenberg appeared on the WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett to talk about the events. In addition to being vegan, Greenberg is an educator at heart, having earned a Master’s Degree in Education from American Public University. Her commitment to VegFest is a labour of love, and she works as a creative and social media manager for educational institutions.