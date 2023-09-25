WPTF MORNING SHOW: 09/25/2023

If you missed Monday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 5-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

INTERVIEW WITH KIRSTEN RIGGS WITH UNC REX HOSPITAL

UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh is doing a chili cook-off contest for their employees on Tuesday afternoon, as part of their team-bonding strategy (and Rob is going to be one of the judges). Kirsten Riggs with UNC Rex discusses why it’s important to check on the mental health of their employees, and what the current biggest challenge is for all local hospitals in the Triangle and the state.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1140759/">9/25 Kirsten Riggs | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH COLIN FEGELEY OF THE NORTH CAROLINA ATHLETIC DIRECTORS ASSOCIATION

This past Friday, the North Carolina General Assembly passed a bill that would extremely limit the authority of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. Since then, many athletic directors across the state have voiced their concerns. Colin Fegeley with the North Carolina Athletic Directors Association joined Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1140788/">9/25 Colin Fegeley | RSS.com</a>

“Work towards your goals like there is someone working 24 hours a day to take it away from you.” – Mark Cuban

Today is National “One Hit Wonder” Day, so the crew discussed some classic one-hit wonders, including “Tequila,” “Kung Fu Fighting,” and “Stacy’s Mom.” Don’t forget to let us know your answer on the WPTF Morning Show Facebook page!

