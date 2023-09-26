WPTF MORNING SHOW: 09/26/2023

If you missed Tuesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH DURHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT

Earlier this month, there were several robberies in a certain part of Durham that specifically targeted Hispanic women. Rob Connett talked with members of the Durham Police Department about the crimes, and what the public can do to make sure they are safe.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142357/">9/26 Durham Police | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH THE AMERICAN RED CROSS

The American Red Cross needs your help, as the national blood supply has decreased 25% since August. Dr. Baia Lasky, Divisional Chief Medical Officer with the American Red Cross, joined the WPTF Morning Show to discuss the importance of donating blood to help others.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142385/">9/26 Dr. Baia Lasky (American Red Cross) | RSS.com</a>

TONY RIGGSBEE AND MIKE RALEY SHARE MEMORIES OF WPTF’S MIKE BLACKMAN

Former WPTF news director Mike Blackman has passed away. Tony Riggsbee and Mike Raley shared some memories of their former co-worker when they joined the WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142388/">9/26 Remembering WPTF’s Mike Blackman | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH COMEDIAN CHRIS TURNER

British comedian Chris Turner will be performing at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh tonight. Jon Champion got a chance to talk with Chris to preview his show, and to show off his freestyle rap skills.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142369/">9/26 Comedian Chris Turner | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142349/">9/26 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“Never miss a good opportunity to shut up.”

ROUNDTABLE

Rob had the crew try a spicy Shrimp Cocktail sauce from St. Elmo’s, a famous steakhouse in Indianapolis, where Rob used to work before moving to Raleigh.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1142362/">9/26 ROUNDTABLE: St. Elmo’s Shrimp Cocktail Sauce | RSS.com</a>

COMING UP

On Wednesday, Rob will talk with Marcus Manning of the Durham Sports Commission to preview ESPN’s “College Gameday” coming to Durham this weekend.