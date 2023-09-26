WPTF MORNING SHOW: 09/26/2023

If you missed Tuesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.
The Rundown
INTERVIEW WITH DURHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT
Earlier this month, there were several robberies in a certain part of Durham that specifically targeted Hispanic women. Rob Connett talked with members of the Durham Police Department about the crimes, and what the public can do to make sure they are safe.
INTERVIEW WITH THE AMERICAN RED CROSS
The American Red Cross needs your help, as the national blood supply has decreased 25% since August. Dr. Baia Lasky, Divisional Chief Medical Officer with the American Red Cross, joined the WPTF Morning Show to discuss the importance of donating blood to help others.
TONY RIGGSBEE AND MIKE RALEY SHARE MEMORIES OF WPTF’S MIKE BLACKMAN
Former WPTF news director Mike Blackman has passed away. Tony Riggsbee and Mike Raley shared some memories of their former co-worker when they joined the WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett.
INTERVIEW WITH COMEDIAN CHRIS TURNER
British comedian Chris Turner will be performing at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh tonight. Jon Champion got a chance to talk with Chris to preview his show, and to show off his freestyle rap skills.
RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON
ROB’S REMINDERS
“Never miss a good opportunity to shut up.”
ROUNDTABLE
Rob had the crew try a spicy Shrimp Cocktail sauce from St. Elmo’s, a famous steakhouse in Indianapolis, where Rob used to work before moving to Raleigh.
COMING UP
On Wednesday, Rob will talk with Marcus Manning of the Durham Sports Commission to preview ESPN’s “College Gameday” coming to Durham this weekend.