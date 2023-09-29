WPTF MORNING SHOW: 09/27/2023-09/29/2023

If you missed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.
ESPN’s Marty Smith has a new book out called, “Sideline CEO.” In the book, he interviewed big-name coaches he has covered in his sports career — including UNC’s Mack Brown and Roy Williams — about life lessons. Smith previewed the book, and also discussed some NASCAR news regarding North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina, when he joined the WPTF Morning Show.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein says the medicaid expansion for the state is crucial, but he doesn’t agree with other parts of the new state budget. He shared his thoughts with Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show
This Saturday, ESPN’s “College Gameday” is coming to Duke University — for the first time ever for a football game. The undefeated Blue Devils host #11 Notre Dame this weekend, which is expected to have a sold-out crowd. That means tens of thousands of fans making a big economic impact for the city of Durham. Marcus Manning, executive director of the Durham Sports Commission, joined the show to talk about how the city is preparing for the big event.
