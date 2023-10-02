Durham Police investigating Monday morning fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C.— The Durham Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Worth Street Monday morning.

In a statement, Durham police say officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of Worth Street at 7:18 a.m. Monday morning. When they arrived, officers found two women had been shot. Both victims were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, Durham police believe the shootings to be an isolated incident. This is an active investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information about the shooting to call Investigator J. Harris at 919-560-4440 ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.