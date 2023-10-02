Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Zebulon; Powerball Jackpot passes $1 billion

There may not have been a Powerball jackpot winner, but a lucky ticket purchased in Zebulon, North Carolina won $2 million in Saturday’s drawing.

Purchased as a $3 Power Play ticket at Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon, it matched all five white ball numbers initially winning $1 million. The prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of achieving this feat are 1 in 11.6 million, and the winner has 180 days to claim the reward at the NC Education Lottery Headquarters.

The winning numbers on Saturday’s drawing were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, and the red Powerball number of 22.

Monday’s Powerball drawing presents a colossal $1.04 billion jackpot (or $478.2 million in cash) with odds of 1 in 292 million for the jackpot win. According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, this is the fourth largest jackpot in the history of the game to surpass $1 billion.

The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19. A ticket in California matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $1.08 billion jackpot. Since that winning, there have been 32 drawings without a grand prize winner.

The largest jackpots in the history of the game are $2.04 billion won in California, $1.586 won in California, Florida, Tennessee, and $1.08 billion won in California.

Powerball is one of six lottery games in North Carolina offering the flexibility of purchasing tickets at retail locations or Online Play via the lottery’s website of the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.