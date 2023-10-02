WPTF MORNING SHOW: 10/02/2023

If you missed Monday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

The government avoided a shutdown over the weekend, but it was a temporary fix — for 45 days. So if we do get a shutdown in November, what happens? CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger gave her thoughts on that, along with some tips for those having to pay student loans once again.

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

ROB’S REMINDERS

“No one cares how much you know…until they know how much you care.”

ROUNDTABLE

The crew discussed their “top three things they love about the fall season.” Remember to let us know your answer on the WPTF Morning Show Facebook page!