Woman killed in fatal traffic crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – A woman has died after a crash in Fayetteville that occurred Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday at 7:09 p.m., officers responded to reports of a vehicular crash. According to police, the initial investigation found a black 2018 Acura, driven by Janeen Smith, a 39-year-old resident of Fayetteville, was heading north on Rim Road with two juveniles on board through a green light.

A 2015 red Jeep Cherokee, driven by Nathan Thomas Kellon II, a 38-year-old from Fayetteville, ran the red light and collided with Smith’s vehicle. The force of impact propelled Smith’s impact nearly 100 feet within the intersection.

Police said Smith was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The two juveniles present in Smith’s car were also taken to a local medical facility and are currently in stable condition.

Police said Kellon II, the driver of the Jeep, was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the collision and the Fayetteville Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Anonymous tips can be provided through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477.

Photo credit: Fayetteville Police Department