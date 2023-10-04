WPTF MORNING SHOW: 10/04/2023

If you missed Wednesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.
The Rundown
INTERVIEW WITH IRVING MUCHNICK
The number of football players, at the high school and college levels, who are dying from conditioning is on the rise. Author and investigative reporter Irving Muchnick talks about this topic in his new book “Without Helmets or Shoulder Pads,” and joined the WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett.
RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON
ROB’S REMINDERS
“Take the risk…or lose the chance.”
ROUNDTABLE