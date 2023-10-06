2 people arrested after tip leads to drug bust in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.— Fayetteville police say a Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of two suspects using a residence to sell and distribute drugs.

On Sept. 26, detectives with the Fayetteville police department’s Narcotics/Vice suppression unit and Violent Criminal Apprehension team with the cooperation of the Hope Mills Police Department, conducted a thorough investigation into a property located within the 5100 block of North Sumac Drive.

Following the execution of a search warrant, the authorities confiscated the following items:

136 grams of Fentanyl

3.5 grams of Cocaine

One .223 caliber rifle

One 9mm handgun

31-year-old Gary White faces charges that include possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of cocaine trafficking, possession with the intent to sell/distribute cocaine, and maintaining a dwelling. White’s secured bond has been set at $193,000.

24-year-old Julius Wickert has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of fentanyl trafficking, and maintaining a dwelling. Wickert’s secured bond stands at $150,000.

If you have concerns about suspicious activities within your community, you can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville/ Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483- 8477.

Photo courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department.