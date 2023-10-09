New interactive digital kiosks are coming to downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C.— Interactive digital kiosks are coming to Downtown Raleigh this fall.

According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, the kiosks are “designed to help residents and visitors explore the city.”

The initial phase will see the construction of five kiosk sites, with a total of 15 sites expected to be completed over the next few months. These kiosks, known as IKE (Interactive Kiosk Experience), will be placed throughout Downtown Raleigh.

“These kiosks will provide valuable information to residents, conference goers, and tourists about our downtown businesses and events, improving their experience.” said Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin in a statement.

Photo Credit: Downtown Raleigh Alliance Photo Credit: Downtown Raleigh Alliance

The double-sided kiosks have multilingual and ADA-compliant features, offering a wide range of applications aimed at supporting local businesses, improving mobility, and providing resources to the community. Each kiosk is equipped with geographic coordinates that automatically populate detailed business listings within a customizable radius of the kiosk’s location.

IKE kiosks will offer free Wi-Fi and information on social services. They will also be equipped with ambient lighting and an emergency call system to enhance public safety.

Photo credit: IKE Smart City

“It will connect storefront businesses and destinations across districts, provide real-time transit information, and direct those in need to support services.” said Bill King, President & CEO of Downtown Raleigh Alliance, in a statement.

According to the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, IKE kiosks will serve as dynamic hubs “for community, art, and commercial messaging.” The Downtown Raleigh Alliance plans to have the screens feature ongoing projects by local and international artists in collaboration with Raleigh’s cultural and arts organizations.

Downtown Raleigh Alliance, IKE Smart City, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and members of Raleigh City Council will unveil the new interactive kiosks at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Click here for more information.

Photo credit: IKE Smart City