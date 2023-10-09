WPTF MORNING SHOW: 10/09/2023

If you missed Monday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

How does the war in Israel impact the aviation world, and airline companies in the United States? Aviation analyst Jay Ratliff discussed that when he made his weekly appearance.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1162686/">10/9 Jay Ratliff | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH WHITNEY WERNER

Psychotherapist Whitney Werner of Evolve Psychotherapy and Wellness in Raleigh helps define gaslighting and narcissism, giving insight on what to do if someone finds themselves in a relationship with a narcissist.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1162644/">10/9 Whitney Werner Pt. 1 | RSS.com</a>

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1162645/">10/9 Whitney Werner Pt. 2 | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1162640/">10/9 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“The secret of your future is hidden in your daily routine.” – Mike Murdock

ROUNDTABLE

The crew discussed if they won the Powerball jackpot of $1.55 Billion, what is one “cliche” item they would still NOT purchase. Let us know your answer on the WPTF Morning Show Facebook page!