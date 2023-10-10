A family business: retirement planning with passion

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1152988/">10/3 Arianna Lavallee | RSS.com</a>

Meet Arianna Lavallee, an accomplished and licensed financial retirement specialist with Frank Del Palazzo & Associates, in a new segment with WPTF to explain the importance of saving money and preparing for retirement.

“We get to know our clients, we can’t possibly make a solid plan or a recommendation without that first piece. We build a relationship built on trust and on shared values and then from there, we’re able to establish goals and set realistic measures to meet those goals.” said Lavallee.

Lavallee works with Frank Del Palazzo & Associates, a firm started by her father over 25 years ago.

“He had a passion for serving his clients with excellence. And I really emphasize the word passion, because getting to know his clients and being an integral part of their lives was his favorite pastime.” Lavallee said.

Lavallee attributes much of what she knows to her father’s guidance. She started working alongside him in 2015. In 2018, she became the youngest female in North Carolina to be voted county commissioner in Lee County.

“The community seemed really excited to have especially just a young person getting involved, and seeing just the interest that that a young person would have in their community.” said Lavallee.

Lavallee worked with six other members of the board to set a budget for the Sheriff’s Department, public schools, and the community college social services. She says working through the pandemic was an especially eye opening experience.

“It really proved that the unpredictable can happen. And this is what I try and make abundantly clear to my clients that no one has a crystal ball when it comes to the stock market or the housing market, the economy, that government there are just too many unpredictable variables.” said Lavallee.

Lavallee says for situations like the pandemic it is important to have a solid, what if plan.

“This is one of the main elements of our planning process that is so crucial to people looking at retirement in the next one to five years.” Lavallee said.

And for those who are already in retirement? Lavallee says it’s important to create a safe foundation for the money that has been saved for retirement, one that’s shielded from those uncontrollable variables.

“Our mission at Frank del Palazzo and Associates is to ease the retirement concerns of our clients. So they can spend more time doing the things that matter and less time worrying about their money.” said Lavallee.

Lavallee’s father, Frank Del Palazzo, passed away unexpectedly in 2019 because of cancer and dedicates her work with her clients in his memory.

“The love and care that he had for me and for his clients was undeniable. And now I take that same pride and attention to detail and client care as my dad then. Our proven approach to advising at Frank del Palazzo and Associates addresses the fears and concerns surrounding retirement.” said Lavallee.

Whether it’s for new or old clients, Lavallee says getting to know the clients and their needs is a crucial step in making a solid what if plan.

“We provide a solid solution for the key areas retirees need to focus on in the later years of their lives and those areas are principal protection, growth, income and retirement tax reduction and legacy planning.” said Lavallee.

Principal protection is a way to protect the money that has been saved for retirement.

“You worked your whole life to put this money away, the last thing you want to see is it go down in value. So that’s what really makes us different is the strategies that we use guarantee our clients money will not go down in value due to a decline or a change in the market.” Lavallee said.

If you would like to learn more about planning to save for you retirement, contact Lavallee at (844) 461-7233 or you can out to her on her website here.