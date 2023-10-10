Armed suspect shot at police causing standoff in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.— An armed suspect is in custody after a standoff that lasted an hour early Tuesday morning, police say.

At 1:35 a.m., officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the 400 block of North Churchill Drive to a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers discovered the suspect was hiding in a vehicle in the area of Terry Sanford High School.

The suspect began to fires shots at officers, striking one patrol vehicle twice.

Police locked down and evacuated residents in the area.

The Fayetteville Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) arrived on the scene to begin negotiating with the suspect. After over one hour of negotiation, police were able to take the suspect into custody.

Police say one individual was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit are currently investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. North Churchill Drive will be closed as the investigation continues.