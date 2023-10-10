Former Cary mayor, Koka Booth, has died

CARY, N.C.— Koka Booth, the 34th mayor of Cary and namesake for the Koka Booth amphitheatre, has died.

On Tuesday, the current Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht, Jr. announced Booth had passed away Monday night.

“On behalf of the entire Cary Town Council and staff along with the 184,000 citizens who call Cary home, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Mayor Booth’s family and thank them for sharing so much of him with us.” Weinbrecht said.

Booth was first appointed to the town council before serving as mayor from 1987-1999. The Koka Booth Amphitheatre is named in his honor.

“We all benefited from his enthusiastic efforts to help make Cary the wonderful place it is today.” Weinbrecht said. “In honor of Mayor Booth’s service. . . and beginning with the day of his funeral, we will lower Cary flags for 12 days – one day for each of his years as Mayor – and proclaim that day to be a day of remembrance in Cary.”

Photo credit: Town of Cary