WPTF MORNING SHOW: 10/10/2023

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH IONA THOMAS

All throughout 2023, communities across North Carolina have been celebrating the “Year of the Trails.” Whether you’re walking, hiking, biking, or driving, there are a wide variety of trails to experience in our great state. Iona Thomas of the McAdams Group joined the WPTF Morning Show to talk about new state legislature that would help create even more trails in several areas of North Carolina.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1165454/">10/10 Iona Thomas (NC Trails) | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH ARIANNA LAVALLEE

Arianna Lavallee of Frank Del Palazzo and Associates in North Carolina talks about her “Smart Money” approach to the economy and the importance of retirement planning.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1165288/">10/10 Arianna Lavallee | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1165445/">10/10 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>