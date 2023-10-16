1 dead after fatal crash on Interstate 40

DURHAM, N.C.— One person is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning.

The Durham Police Department responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on Interstate 40 West near South Miami Boulevard at 2:06 a.m. on October 14. Police say an adult man was driving westbound on I-40 in a gray 2012 Honda Accord when he struck a tractor-trailer that was parked outside of the lane of travel.

The driver of the Honda Accord was taken to hospital where he later died from his wounds. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was sitting inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, but was not injured.

Police say speed is believed to play a part in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator J.D. Colquitt at 919-560-4935 ext. 29450.