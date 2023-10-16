Body found in wooded area in Fayetteville identified; Death ruled as homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.— The body discovered in a wooded area in Fayetteville has been identified as 20 year old Crystal Loughran of Fayetteville. Police have ruled her death as a homicide.

Photo courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department Photo courtesy of Fayetteville Police Department

At 7:50 p.m. on October 11, Fayetteville Police Officers responded to the area of Fieldcrest Street and Cedric Street after receiving a report of a body found in a field. A person was searching for his dog in a wooded area on Cedric Street when he came across Loughran’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Waters at (910) 635-4978. If you have information, but would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.