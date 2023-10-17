WPTF MORNING SHOW: 10/17/2023

If you missed Tuesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH JADE NEPTUNE

Mental health has been a big topic for the last few years, especially for our students in high school and college. And even here in the Triangle, we’ve been dealing with some situations and events regarding suicides at area schools. Jade Neptune is a UNC graduate who wrote a powerful piece for “The Assembly” about college suicides, and her personal battle with mental health situations. She shared her story with Rob Connett.

INTERVIEW WITH BRIAN WALSH

Future and current investors may be wondering what an “initial public offering” (IPO) is and how you can invest in them. Brian Walsh is with SoFi, a finance company that aims to help people investing and are focusing on helping the younger generation getting into IPOs and to educate investors with any experience what you have to worry about and how to get into them.

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

