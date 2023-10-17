Zebulon to host free holiday celebration for the community

ZEBULON, N.C.— A joint holiday celebration is coming to Zebulon in December.

The town of Zebulon and Zebulon Chamber of Commerce unveiled “Deck the Hall-Z,” a holiday celebration for the community to ring in the winter season.

In a press release, John Saffold, Executive Director of the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce, says the event will help usher in the holiday season.

“Through our beautiful, immersive experiences and our unique fanfare, we aim to create an evening that will enchant everyone and make them relive the magic of the holidays they felt when they were young.” said Saffold.

The event is free to the public and will feature the Zebulon Reverse Parade, Christmas tree forest, candy cane drop, Christmas car show, and live music and performances that will feature local school bands, dance troupes, and choirs.

The celebration is just on event in Zebulon’s 2023 winter calendar. Zebulon will also be hosting a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 8, Candy Cane Lane on Nov. 18, and more.

For more information, go to the Zebulon Chamber of Commerce website.