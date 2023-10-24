Man arrested in connection to shooting of 15-year-old in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.—A suspect as been arrested in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old boy that caused a lockdown at Moore Square Middle School Monday afternoon.

Raleigh police responded a shooting in a gravel parking lot in the 300 block of South Person Street at 2:45 p.m. Monday.

When police arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say the suspect detained in this incident, 22-year-old Steven Mark Stanley was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Due to the victim’s age, his identity will not be released. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask that anyone who believes they may have information that might assist the investigation to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or call 919-996-1193.