Two people arrested in connection to September murder of a Durham man

DURHAM, N.C.— Durham Police arrested and charged two people in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Taqon Jayshon Blake.

On Sept. 27 at 3:44 p.m., police responded to a report of a gunshot wound in the 1300 block of Fayetteville street. When they arrived, they found a wounded Blake. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators charged 22-year-old Messiah King Harvin-Cleveland with first-degree murder and 27-year-old Tia Sonee Howell with accessory after the fact. Both are currently being held in the Durham County Jail. Harvin-Cleveland has no bond and Howell has a secured bond of $500,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Flamion at 919-560-4440 ext. 29123 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.