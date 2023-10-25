Benefit to raise funds for SuperKids Foundation to be hosted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.—The SuperKids Foundation will be hosting its 27th annual Super Kids Benefit to raise money for their scholarship program.

Established in 1989 by Rufus Edmisten, the SuperKids Foundation has provided help for over 60 students receive a college education. The foundation also helps with other services such as resume support, mentoring and more. Edmisten says the admission cost might be high, but is worth it.

“Just to see these kids come in and tell you what they’re doing is enough to even pay for the admission cost.” said Edmisten.

The event will be Oct. 26. from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pam’s Farmhouse Restaurant. Admission is $60 and it includes food and drinks.

“There’ll be good food there, there’ll be everything in the world you can do. We have all kinds of auctions and raffles.” said Edmisten.

Edmisten says if you’d like to learn more and buy tickets to the fundraiser, call his office.

“Just call my office Rufus Edmisten Law Office and ask for Cheryll and say Cheryll I want to come to the superkids meeting, I want to help a kid go to college.” said Edmisten.

You can learn more about The SuperKids Foundation by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Mike Raley