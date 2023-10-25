WPTF MORNING SHOW 10/25/2023: Rob Eats a Ghost Pepper!

If you missed Wednesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SMITH

CBS 17 Meteorologist Laura Smith says we could hit record-high temperatures this weekend, as the warming trend continues the rest of the week here in the Triangle. She went through the details of her forecast this morning on the show.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1188834/">10/25 Laura Smith | RSS.com</a>

Random History with Sidekick Harrison

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1188794/">10/25 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

Rob’s Reminders

“A mediocre teacher tells. A good teacher explains. A superior teacher demonstrates. A great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

ROUNDTABLE

Remember when Rob once said on air “I’ll try anything at least once”? We put him to the test this morning, as Harrison brought in ghost peppers. And the result… you’ll want to listen to this!

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1188843/">10/25 ROUNDTABLE: Ghost Pepper | RSS.com</a>

