WPTF Morning Show 10/26/23: Attorney General Josh Stein is Suing Facebook and Instagram

If you missed Thursday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.
The Rundown
INTERVIEW WITH ATTORNEY GENERAL JOSH STEIN
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein is leading the effort in a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. He explained why when he made his monthly appearance on the WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett.
This week is “National Respiratory Care Week.” Josh Gilchrist is a respiratory therapist at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh and joined Rob Connett this morning on WPTF to talk about what exactly RTs do and why they play a crucial role in taking care of patients, alongside doctors and nurses.
Random History with Sidekick Harrison
Rob’s Reminders
“Do not let the definers’ definitions of you define you.”
ROUNDTABLE
We brought it back! Dramatic readings of Taylor Swift songs. Enjoy!