WPTF MORNING SHOW 10/27/23: McDonald’s is getting rid of the McFlurry Spoon

If you missed Friday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH RICHARD HUNT

If you’re planning on using your credit card to do some holiday shopping in the next couple of months, there are some things you need to look out for to make sure scammers don’t steal your information. Richard Hunt from the Electronic Payment Coalition shared some tips on the WPTF Morning Show.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1191900/">10/27 Richard Hunt | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JONES ANGELL

The Carolina football team looks to bounce back from their first loss of the season last weekend. This Saturday night, the Tar Heels take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta. The radio voice of UNC football, Jones Angell, joined Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1192059/">10/27 Jones Angell | RSS.com</a>

RANDOM HISTORY WITH SIDEKICK HARRISON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1191957/">10/27 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

ROB’S REMINDERS

“Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.”

REMEMBERING THE McFLURRY SPOON

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1192064/">10/27 McFlurry Spoon Eulogy | RSS.com</a>