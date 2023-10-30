J. Cole announces dates for 2024 Dreamville Festival in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C.— One of the biggest Hip-Hop and R&B music festivals will be making it’s return to Raleigh next spring.

According to its website, the Dreamville Festival, created by Fayetteville native and rapper J. Cole, is returning April 6 and 7, 2024. The two day event will be held at Dorothea Dix Park, the City of Raleigh’s largest public park.

The festival will have a number of family-friendly attractions, carnival rides, and immersive art installations, in addition to featuring dozens of local vendors, food trucks, and community organizations from the Wake County region.

According to organizers, Dreamville Fest 2023 brought in 100,000 attendees from across the Unites States and 23 countries. Last year’s lineup featured artists Drake, Burna Boy, Usher, and others. There were some unannounced guests that joined the final set from Lil Wayne to Lil Uzi Vert.

The lineup has not been announced, but fans can click here to sign up for more information.

Photo credit: THE PARALLEL AGENCY/DREAMVILLE FEST