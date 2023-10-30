WPTF MORNING SHOW 10/30/2023: Remembering Maury O’Dell

If you missed Monday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

REMEMBERING MAURY O’DELL

Today is sad day for us here at WPTF, as former morning host Maury O’Dell passed away over the weekend. Our own Mike Raley, Tony Riggsbee, and Chip Winstead shared some thoughts, memories and stories about their former co-worker this morning with Rob Connett.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1195057/">10/30 Remembering Maury O’Dell | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JAY RATLIFF

Last week, you may have heard that United Airlines is changing how they have passenger board their flights. Aviation analyst Jay Ratliff explained to Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show that it’s simply not working.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1195056/">10/30 Jay Ratliff | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH JILL SCHLESINGER

The Gross Domestic Product numbers for the third quarter of 2023 were high — 4.9 percent between July and September, showing that the economy was booming. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joined Rob Connett on the WPTF Morning Show to break down what caused the increase, and if it will last here in the final few months of the year

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1195011/">10/30 Jill Schlesinger | RSS.com</a>

Random History with Sidekick Harrison

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1195005/">10/30 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>