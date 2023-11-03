WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/01/2023: You Put Your Christmas Tree Up TODAY?!

If you missed Wednesday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH JOHN LUCKETT

Kristine Bellino sat down with John Luckett, the CEO of the Raleigh Rescue Mission, who talked about his path to leading the organization and what they do to help others in the Triangle.

Random History with Sidekick Harrison

Rob’s Reminders

“The loudest boos will always come from the cheapest seats. Which means, people who invest the LEAST in you will have the MOST to say about you. So trust your work, and keep your circle tight.”

ROUNDTABLE

The morning crew discussed when the appropriate time is to put up your Christmas/Holiday decorations. Some say TODAY, some say wait until after Thanksgiving.

