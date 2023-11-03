WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/3/2023: Gardening, Theaters and Football

If you missed Friday’s show, we have you covered! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH NELSA COX

On Saturday, The Garden Hut in Fuquay-Varina will be hosting their open house, for all things gardening. Nelsa Cox is with The Garden Hut, and she gave the details of what you can expect at their event.

INTERVIEW WITH HAYES PERMAR

If you’ve lived in Raleigh your entire life, you know about The Rialto. The historic theater in Five Points is alive and thriving under new ownership. Hayes Permar — a former WPTF employee — joined us to talk about what the process has been like to keep the theater going, and some of the cool events they have coming up this month.

INTERVIEW WITH JONES ANGELL

The UNC football team is looking to end a 2-game losing streak on Saturday. The radio voice of the Tar Heels, Jones Angell, joined Rob Connett to preview their game against Campbell.

INTERVIEW WITH LAURA SMITH

It was another cold morning around the Triangle, but CBS17 meteorologist Laura Smith says we will warm up this weekend. She joined the show to preview her forecast, and to share her thoughts on Daylight Saving Time.

Random History with Sidekick Harrison

