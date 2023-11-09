WPTF MORNING SHOW 11/9/2023: LEGOs in Raleigh, and Flights to The Bahamas

If you missed Thursday’s show, here is a recap! Remember, you can listen to the “WPTF Morning Show with Rob Connett” live from 6-9 AM on 98.5FM, 680AM, WPTF.com or the WPTF app.

The Rundown

INTERVIEW WITH BAHAMAS AIR

Direct flights from Raleigh-Durham International Airport to the Bahamas are back, starting this Sunday! Folks from BahamasAir were in studio this morning, and shared details with Rob Connett.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1211696/">11/9 BahamasAir | RSS.com</a>

INTERVIEW WITH NATHAN SAWAYA

Have you heard about the LEGO exhibit in Raleigh? Hundreds of sculptures — made of just LEGO bricks — are on display, and they were all created by Nathan Sawaya. He stopped by the WPTF studios this morning to talk with us about the details of the exhibit.

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1211686/">11/9 Nathan Sawaya | RSS.com</a>

Random History with Sidekick Harrison

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1211526/">11/9 Random History with Sidekick Harrison | RSS.com</a>

Rob’s Reminders

A leader who refuses to adapt eventually becomes irrelevant. Be stubborn about your values, be flexible with your systems and strategies.

ROUNDTABLE

<a href="https://rss.com/podcasts/wptf-morning-show/1211709/">11/9 ROUNDTABLE: What’s That Sound? | RSS.com</a>